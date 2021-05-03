As a result of the tax cuts of prior years, the United States now raises only about 16 percent of GDP in federal tax revenue, a decline of about four percentage points in the last two decades.

The corporate tax has historically raised around 2 percent of GDP in revenue. This share depends on a host of factors, including the state of the business cycle and the division of profits between the corporate and non-corporate sectors. Still, corporate tax revenues remained roughly constant over the past four decades. After the corporate tax cuts under the TCJA [Tax Cuts and Jobs Act], the share of corporate taxes collected as a share of GDP fell from 2 percent to 1 percent.