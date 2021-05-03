There is more bad news for Republicans, especially those who think they can convince Americans that Biden is proposing “socialism.” The poll finds: “A slim majority of Americans (51%) in the new survey think Biden is compromising about the right amount with congressional Republican leaders on the most pressing issues.” In addition, “Nearly 4 in 10 Americans (39%) think Biden is doing too little [to compromise], and only 9% say he is compromising too much.” However, two-thirds think Republican leaders in Congress are doing too little to compromise and only 22 percent think they are doing the right amount (which is none). Perhaps Republicans might want to stop complaining that Biden is raising taxes on the super-rich and corporations to pay for stuff voters like.