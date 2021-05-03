ABC News reports on its latest poll with Ipsos: “Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) are optimistic about the direction of the country.… The last time the country came close to that level of optimism about the coming year was in December 2006, when 61% said they were optimistic about where the country was headed.” (I promise, Americans won’t get tired of winning.)
Nevertheless, most Republicans remain grouchy, angry and depressed. The poll reports: “Partisanship appears to be the largest driver of pessimism with Republicans (60%) most likely to say they are pessimistic. Aside from Republicans, no other group appears to be more pessimistic than optimistic.”
These sad sacks would rather deny good news and continue to catastrophize about the downfall of Western civilization than acknowledge improved conditions as the country clears the 100-day mark under President Biden. They might be right to be gloomy, given that Biden’s success is a repudiation of the former guy; that a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd (right-wing media seems crushed by the verdict); and that center-left policies remain popular. On that last score, 52 percent “think the federal government should spend to revitalize the economy, even if it raises taxes — including 80% of Democrats and 54% of independents.” Bidenomics seems to be doing fairly well.
It may also be the case that right-wing politicians’ fixation with culture memes is depressing their followers. They move from one outrage to another — meat ban! Dr. Seuss! Vice President Harris circulating her books among migrant kids! — attempting to paint the United States as falling to barbarians, like the Roman Empire. They want their base to be angry and frustrated; that animosity — along with the mythology wherein Whites are always the victims — binds today’s Republican Party together.
They gripe about policy “crises,” such as the rise in unaccompanied minors arriving at the southern border. But as soon as the situation improves, they instantly lose interest. It seems their response to good news amounts to, “Well, that’s not going to work to inflame the base!”
There is more bad news for Republicans, especially those who think they can convince Americans that Biden is proposing “socialism.” The poll finds: “A slim majority of Americans (51%) in the new survey think Biden is compromising about the right amount with congressional Republican leaders on the most pressing issues.” In addition, “Nearly 4 in 10 Americans (39%) think Biden is doing too little [to compromise], and only 9% say he is compromising too much.” However, two-thirds think Republican leaders in Congress are doing too little to compromise and only 22 percent think they are doing the right amount (which is none). Perhaps Republicans might want to stop complaining that Biden is raising taxes on the super-rich and corporations to pay for stuff voters like.
If the goal of Republicans is to create a parallel political universe that corresponds to their white grievance philosophy and antagonism toward functional democracy, I suppose they are right to be down in the dumps. The rest of the country can breathe easier, enjoying the presence of a decent, empathetic and generally competent administration.
