The statement was needed, but Biden also made clear that the numbers are a cap and not a prediction of how many refugees will be let in. “We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years. It will take some time, but that work is already underway,” he said. “We have reopened the program to new refugees. And by changing the regional allocations last month, we have already increased the number of refugees ready for departure to the United States.” Biden emphasized the refugees are “fully vetted,” a critical difference from the asylum seekers congregating along the border.