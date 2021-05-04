India’s dire condition today is inseparable from the deterioration of its democracy. The institutions that could have prodded the government to contain the second wave have become hopelessly enervated over the past seven years. In March, the world’s largest democracy was downgraded from “free” to “partially free” by the U.S.-based nonprofit Freedom House, and branded an “electoral autocracy” by Sweden’s V-Dem Institute. Each singled out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strongman rule to support its conclusions.
But to ascribe the debilitation of Indian democracy solely to Modi is to settle for a partial portrait of the Indian tragedy. For a complete picture, we must consider the degeneration of the Congress Party, the main opposition and the “secular” alternative to Modi’s Hindu majoritarian Bharatiya Janata Party.
The consolidation of Modi’s authoritarian rule has been facilitated by an opposition outfit that exists primarily to provide subsistence to the Gandhi dynasty, which seized total control of Congress in the 1970s and converted it into a family fief. Despite handing two historic electoral victories to the BJP, in 2014 and 2019, Congress refuses to allow new leadership to rise.
Rahul Gandhi, the catastrophically inept scion of the Gandhi family who lost his own seat in parliament while leading his party to its second consecutive defeat, remains the de facto leader of Congress. His mother, Sonia, keeps potential challengers to her heir at bay by staying on as the party’s caretaker president. The only notable promotion within the party’s ranks over the past two years was of Rahul’s sibling, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Congress, which led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was once the default party of government at home and a model for aspiring democrats abroad. In 1975, however, confronting the prospect of judicial disqualification, prime minister Indira Gandhi (no relation to Mahatma Gandhi) suspended the constitution and ruled India as a dictator for 21 months. Internal democracy vanished completely from Congress. Her older son, Sanjay, gangsterized the party by inserting his henchmen into its upper echelons and forcibly sterilized millions of defenseless Indians in a reign of terror.
The experience of dictatorship shattered ordinary Indians’ faith in the state, discredited the lofty principles Congress claimed to espouse, and recast Hindu nationalists — who waged an intrepid struggle for the restoration of civil liberties — as credible claimants for power. Indian democracy opened up to competition, but Congress, hardening into an unregenerate hereditary dictatorship, never recovered. Not even the existential threat to India from Hindu nationalism has been able to galvanize it into democratizing itself.
Last year, when a group of 23 senior leaders of Congress demanded reform, its members were shouted down, invited to leave the party, and punished in petty ways. The party’s working committee proceeded to pass a motion resolving to “strengthen” the Gandhis’ control of Congress “in every possible way,” pledging never to permit anyone to “undermine or weaken” their hold on it, and praising them for inspiring “a generation of Indians.”
The unchecked dynastic entitlement in Congress has worked marvelously to Modi’s advantage. The prime minister is, as he seldom tires of reminding voters, a self-made man who overcame unimaginable hardships — raised by lower-caste parents who cleaned homes and hawked tea to make a living — to climb to the pinnacle of political power in India. In 2014, when Modi first ran for national office, I met Muslim voters who regarded him, despite his ideology, as the disciplined savior India needed after decades of betrayals by the Anglophone elites spawned and sustained by Congress.
Modi’s malign incompetence in office demonstrated emphatically that he was far from India’s redeemer. Yet, if he succeeded in getting away with detonating the economy and precipitating an epidemic of joblessness in his first term, it was because Congress was hopelessly adrift. Between 2015 and 2019 — when the government subverted autonomous institutions and sanctified murderous Hindu supremacism — Rahul Gandhi averaged about five foreign trips a month. Virtually every time Modi’s decisions provoked a backlash and created an opening for the opposition, Rahul Gandhi was vacationing abroad. His credibility is so shattered that even when he is right — as he was about the devastating potential of covid-19 — he harms the message by being the messenger.
The next general election — the most consequential in India’s history — is just three years away. Congress remains the only organization that can rival the BJP’s reach across India. But its ability to mobilize Indians against Modi’s ineptitude and destruction of democracy is being fatally undermined by its preoccupation with preserving dynastic despotism within the party.
Unable to beat Modi and unwilling to accept responsibility, Rahul Gandhi recently reproached Washington for being silent “about what’s going on in India.” What was happening in India when he complained was a series of five statewide elections. Congress lost three of them, and has effectively been wiped out in the crucial state of West Bengal. And yet there is no talk of accountability. Perhaps the greatest service India’s well-wishers in Washington could perform is to urge the Gandhi dynasty to make way for democratic leadership in the party that founded the world’s largest democracy.
