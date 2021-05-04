Modi’s malign incompetence in office demonstrated emphatically that he was far from India’s redeemer. Yet, if he succeeded in getting away with detonating the economy and precipitating an epidemic of joblessness in his first term, it was because Congress was hopelessly adrift. Between 2015 and 2019 — when the government subverted autonomous institutions and sanctified murderous Hindu supremacism — Rahul Gandhi averaged about five foreign trips a month. Virtually every time Modi’s decisions provoked a backlash and created an opening for the opposition, Rahul Gandhi was vacationing abroad. His credibility is so shattered that even when he is right — as he was about the devastating potential of covid-19 — he harms the message by being the messenger.