You can understand their dismay. Crises scramble ordinary politics, giving one side an opportunity to do what would otherwise have been difficult or impossible and making it dangerous for the other side to stand in the way.
When the ARP was passed, Republicans were already unhappy about having been forced to agree to multiple coronavirus relief bills that passed while Donald Trump was still president — bills that included even more spending they found repugnant. Those passed in the heat of three crises: the public health crisis, the economic crisis and the political crisis born of Trump’s effort to avoid and then overturn his defeat. At the time, Republicans felt they had no choice.
So now, as Biden seeks support for yet more enormous spending bills, Republicans are finding their way toward a new argument for why those bills must fail: The crisis is pretty much behind us and we need to get back to normal legislating.
Which would mean Democrats propose some increases in social spending, Republicans cry that we can’t do it because the deficit will leave our grandchildren eating Soylent Green, and the result is that not much happens at all.
You can find a succinct articulation of that position in this column from National Review editor Rich Lowry, titled “Biden has no excuse for his massive spending because the crisis is over.” Vaccines are working and the economy is taking off, Lowry argues, claiming “there is no infrastructure crisis” and “no climate crisis.” So let’s forget that gigantic infrastructure package and get back to normal.
Lowry is wrong in many of the particulars, but not all of them. It’s true that we can see in the distance a return to something like normal life — that is, if the millions of Republicans who refuse to take a vaccine would change their minds. And the economy is indeed taking off.
But though we may be headed for a boom, the pandemic recession did so much damage that we still have a long climb out of the hole we fell into. The Post’s Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam explain:
But about 8.5 million people who lost work during the pandemic still have not been hired back or found a new job. The jobs recovery is only about 60 percent done. One of the most worrying signs? More than 4 million Americans have now been looking for work for more than six months. Historically, the long-term unemployed have struggled to find new jobs. Their earnings, and their careers, will be set back for years.
Many Republicans would say that’s a problem that will take care of itself; give the recovery time, and employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
There’s a rational political logic at work in this “crisis is over” position. If the public is still in a crisis mind-set, its members are more likely to say to Congress, “Do whatever you have to do,” which makes arguments about the deficit seem like nitpicking. But if Republicans can successfully argue that we’re back in “normal” times, they can turn minor objections into a reasonable justification for killing any bill, since doing nothing won’t be viewed as catastrophic.
And it would make it easier for them to drag the process out as long as possible, which makes it more likely the bills will die.
But wherever you want to date the end of the “crisis,” in the immediate past or the distant future, the status quo before the pandemic was its own kind of crisis, one we should try to solve.
Biden’s infrastructure plan addresses all kinds of unmet needs, solutions to problems that existed before the pandemic and will exist after: people drinking water out of lead pipes, rural areas without broadband, bridges in need of repair, people who can’t afford child care, the lack of paid family leave.
Many conservatives simply don’t think these are problems worth addressing. I don’t agree, but they can make their case on each one. But saying we shouldn’t do them because you think the covid-19 crisis is over is unpersuasive if doing them is worthwhile anyway.
To make the case that our crisis is over, Lowry says, “Whereas FDR confronted a 25 percent unemployment rate during the Great Depression, Joe Biden inherited an economy on the verge of takeoff.” That may be true — but the New Deal would have been good for America even if unemployment had been only 5 percent in 1933.
Social Security, the creation of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Labor Relations Act, building infrastructure, and providing jobs through the Works Progress Administration — those (and many more programs) were important regardless of whether a crisis made them possible. We aren’t talking about President Abraham Lincoln suspending habeas corpus during the Civil War, a bad thing whose necessity we could argue about.
So in the context of a debate over infrastructure, the right answer to the question “Is the crisis over?” is “Who cares?” We should debate the particular things Biden proposes — and the things he left out — to figure out what’s worth doing. Then we should do it.
