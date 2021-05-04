Perhaps the most harmful impact of the Monell doctrine is that it prioritizes payouts for past misconduct rather than changes to policing that might prevent the same from recurring. A plaintiff can only seek, and a court can only order, changes to policies, practices, training, supervision or any number of other systemic drivers of policing harm if the defendant is the local government. An individual officer has no ability to make those improvements. This inability to obtain prospective changes — what the law calls injunctive relief — removes a tool that courts would otherwise have to order police departments to take the steps necessary to reform.