Cheney has been harshly criticized because she has bravely refused to stay silent over Trump’s outrageous post-election comments and behavior. Her vote to impeach Trump over his contribution to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was, in hindsight, merely the opening salvo in this ongoing war. She has since refused to let go of the matter, even in the presence of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has tried to finesse the party’s relationship with Trump. She also vociferously rebutted Trump’s statement on Monday that the election was stolen, tweeting that his “BIG LIE” is “poisoning our democratic system.” She went on to state at a closed-door conservative confab that Trump’s actions that instigated the riot were “a line that cannot be crossed.”