There will be times in that primary campaign when the candidates will be asked to say whether the 2020 election was stolen. They know that the true answer — of course not — will not be permitted. Telling the truth would make them the Liz Cheneys of that race — with zero chance to win, left only to plead that they are still Republicans in good standing. So they’ll craft answers that pander to their base without quite saying Trump won, something like “There were serious questions about the integrity of the vote, but like it or not Joe Biden is president, and that’s why I’m running.”