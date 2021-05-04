Here in Maryland, the General Assembly did just the opposite. In the legislative session that recently ended, Maryland state senators and delegates moved 11 bills that would expand voting rights, according to the Brennan Center. In a number of cases, these bills codify and expand many of the changes made to Maryland’s election process in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the 2020 General Election, 74.5 percent of eligible Maryland voters cast ballots, according to the Maryland Board of Elections. Almost half of those who voted chose to vote by mail, and the use of ballot drop boxes was expanded. The impressive turnout and the move away from the traditional, in-person voting on Election Day made it clear that Marylanders were comfortable with the changes in how they cast their ballots.
The bills passed by the General Assembly this year build on and expand those changes to how people vote. House Bill 1048 and its coinciding version, Senate Bill 683, give Maryland voters the ability to request that they be put on a newly established permanent state absentee ballot list. Once on the list, they will receive their ballots by mail (or via the Internet or by fax) without having to request their chosen delivery method for each election. The bills also specify what factors local boards of elections must consider when determining the location of ballot drop boxes, such as the accessibility of drop boxes to “historically disenfranchised communities, including voters with disabilities, cultural groups, ethnic groups, and minority groups.”
Other bills the Maryland General Assembly considered or passed this year would expand the number of early-voting centers in the state and mandate longer operating hours for the centers. There are also provisions that would permanently expand voter registration opportunities and ballot access for formerly incarcerated individuals.
On the federal level, the bill introduced by Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), HR 1, the For the People Act of 2021, would mandate expansion of voter registration and voting access. HR 1 was approved by the House and is awaiting action in the Senate. Its passage would provide a strong national affirmation of the General Assembly’s work.
Taken in sum, the actions of the General Assembly give Maryland voters more opportunities to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote. The General Assembly understands that this leads to a more vibrant participatory democracy, not to rampant vote fraud and criminality as the legislatures in states such as Georgia and Texas seem to believe. It’s important for the voters of Maryland to use these opportunities to make their voices heard.
