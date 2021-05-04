While it’s obviously an honor to write for The Post, I have a weird feeling that this is a waste of time. Maybe because it all started with Rick Santorum, America’s biggest waste of time. Or maybe because it feels as though national news outlets want to hear from a Native American only when something racist or dumb happens to us. Even with this incredible platform, we get to tell only one kind of story about ourselves. But if the “Fast and Furious” franchise has taught us anything, it’s that sequels can be awesome, so let’s give it a go.