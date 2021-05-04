I am no stranger to tragedy. I’ve covered death and experienced it very closely. But nothing could have prepared me for the crippling helplessness of seeing my uncle’s desperation to live from the other side of a screen. My mother, before she fainted, begged him to try harder, for her sake, for the sake of his four children, the youngest being 12. She begged him for the sake of Allah to breathe, for their mother who had gone to bed that night expecting to see him soon.