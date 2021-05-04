Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed on Tuesday the importance of this contest. “There are relatively few items that are ultimately going to have a greater impact on the lives of people around the world than the ITU post. It may seem dry and esoteric, but it’s anything but. And so we’re very, very actively engaged on this front,” Blinken said in an email message, elaborating on comments he made to me during an April 7 interview.