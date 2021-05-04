Her rebellion against the MAGA bullies is not surprising to those who followed both her career and the careers of her parents. (Her mother, Lynne Cheney, has long been an intellectual heavyweight in the GOP — when intellect was not scorned.) When lawmakers are grounded in something beyond the next election (as is the case for Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah), they do not simply go along with a party that has lost its way. Doing so would repudiate the principles they developed over a lifetime. The scarcity of other Republicans with any principles beyond retaining their place in the MAGA universe tells us how far the party has sunk.