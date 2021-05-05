Germany is going in a slightly different direction. CNN reports that the country is “considering new plans to give extra rights and freedoms to people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The proposed changes to the existing pandemic rules would involve lifting certain social contact and movement restrictions. Inoculated and recovered people will no longer need a negative test if they want to go shopping, to the hairdresser or to visit a botanical garden, according to examples laid out by the German justice ministry.” Contrary to the American holdouts who rail against any “passport" system that would identify them as non-vaccinated and impose stiffer restrictions on them, German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht stresses freedom for the responsible, already-vaccinated citizens. As she said on Germany’s n-tv: “By getting vaccinated, those people now again have the possibility to live out their basic rights. I think it is solidarity to be happy for them.”