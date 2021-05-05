This time lag is highly unusual, relative to special elections of the past. According to data maintained by elections reporter Greg Giroux, only a very tiny handful of vacancies have lasted longer, out of well over 100 special elections in recent decades.
“Two-hundred eighty days is far longer than the average,” Giroux told us. “It’s definitely an outlier — historically, and certainly when you compare it to more recent vacancies.”
It’s true that at first, elections officials proposed the long time lag. But as data analyst David Nir points out, they subsequently suggested an earlier date in an effort to be responsive to constituents, with one acknowledging that constituents would like it to be even “earlier.”
In the end, the power to set these dates rests with the governor. And despite objections from Democrats, the current date stands.
At first glance, this might look like just a small tweak of Democrats’ noses by DeSantis. But the larger context is key.
DeSantis is widely presumed to be running for president in 2024. In a party whose primary electorate now thrives on own-the-libs malevolence, any way of using power to inconvenience or infuriate Democrats and their constituents, even the most trivial and seemingly gratuitous, can only help.
DeSantis has already racked up some choice examples of this. He signed a law creating harsh penalties for protesters, essentially trampling the First Amendment to stick it to those campaigning for racial justice. The voter suppression bill he and Republicans pushed through the state legislature is absurdly onerous. When he lifted covid restrictions, he forbade cities and counties from keeping their own measures in place longer, angering local officials, many Democrats.
Politics ain’t beanbag, you might say, so his kind of gamesmanship is just to be expected. But it ought to have some kind of limit. In fact, in response to actions such as this, the Florida Sun-Sentinel tore into DeSantis as “the dictator in the dark blue suit,” noting: “He runs Florida as if he were appointed governor for life.”
Florida Democrats are angry as well. For one thing, this comes almost a full month after Hastings’s death; one Democratic candidate even filed a lawsuit to force DeSantis to finally set a date. For another, Democrats note that this will not only leave the seat empty, it will leave the district’s approximately 800,000 residents without representation for far too long.
Indeed, members of Congress are there for a reason — to represent constituents. Why deny them this? As Nathan Gonzales, the editor and publisher of Inside Elections, told us: “If members of Congress are vital to their constituents, then being without one for eight months is a huge problem.”
Of course, if Democrats are angry and their constituents feel unrepresented, for DeSantis that may be a feature, not a bug.
