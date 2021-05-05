For decades, successive Colombian presidents set out to improve the responsiveness and accountability of the Colombian National Police. In the early 1990s, former president César Gaviria addressed abusive behavior and low morale at the height of the cartel wars by investing in personnel benefits, higher recruiting and vetting standards, and oversight mechanisms. Later presidents relied on U.S. assistance under a security and development initiative known as Plan Colombia, resulting in new police agencies and better-trained personnel. In 2010, Colombia’s National Police chief, Óscar Naranjo, was even selected as the “world’s best policeman.”
More recent attempts at police reform have proven insufficient, and Colombians have taken note. Public approval of the police — consistently over 70 percent in the early 2000s — plummeted to a mere 48 percent in 2020. In 2016, after a series of human rights and corruption allegations that saw the force’s top commander resign, more than 1,400 police officers were dismissed.
Even so, political demonstrations and riots in 2019 and 2020, some of which centered on police brutality, resulted in hundreds of unlawful detentions, sexual assault and excessive force; they left at least 13 dead. The abuses were so flagrant that the Colombian Supreme Court mandated the government to restructure use-of-force guidelines.
However, Duque’s Democratic Center Party dismissed the gravity of the situation and rejected any wholesale restructuring, preferring instead to tweak internal procedures. Meanwhile, the president has repeatedly called on an anti-riot police unit known as the ESMAD to repress popular mobilization against his administration’s policies. Earlier this week, the president and his close associates, including former president Álvaro Uribe, have sought to bring the military to the streets, stigmatizing the protesters and vandals alike as terrorists who could only be subdued with a heavier hand.
Amid the indiscriminate abuses and ever more violent clashes, domestic and international pressure is mounting. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged for calm and proportional responses. Representatives of the State Department, National Security Council and Congress have also expressed concern, including Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), who tweeted that the United States should suspend security assistance to the ESMAD.
As a first step in correcting the course, Duque should support independent investigations and prosecutions of police officers involved in human rights abuses. Given the national police’s position within the Ministry of Defense, previous officer-involved shootings ended up in military courts, violating international legal standards given the heightened prospect of impunity. If investigations reveal the use of tactics that contravene protocols and result in death, those responsible must be tried in civilian courts. Accountability is the only way to deter future abuse.
Likewise, the Colombian government should once and for all civilianize its police force. During an armed conflict that raged for more than five decades, the police often found themselves on the front lines, responsible for everything from coca eradication to counterinsurgency. Following the 2016 peace accord with the FARC, the country’s largest guerrilla group, the police began reorienting toward responsibilities more associated with beat cops: citizen coexistence, community dispute resolution, and crime and violence prevention. But the Duque administration’s reluctance to implement the peace accord, a resurgence of violence in the countryside and the promotion of generals with questionable human rights records meant a return to the security sector’s war footing.
Picking up on the transformation that was already underway would be a start to improving police performance. Honoring persistent requests to dismantle the ESMAD would help quell popular discontent. But only once the national police has been removed from the Ministry of Defense and reassigned to a civilian ministry can it fulfill a necessary process of demilitarization.
For their part, Colombian National Police leaders insist that their mandate depends on the institution’s credibility in the eyes of the public. To this end, Duque should acknowledge failures and engage communities most afflicted by police repression — women and racial minorities — in a just-convened national dialogue on policing. Whether Duque chooses to exert the leadership necessary to quell citizen disaffection remains to be seen.
But restoring trust between the Colombian government and the Colombian people is an urgent task.
Read more: