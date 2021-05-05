Likewise, the Colombian government should once and for all civilianize its police force. During an armed conflict that raged for more than five decades, the police often found themselves on the front lines, responsible for everything from coca eradication to counterinsurgency. Following the 2016 peace accord with the FARC, the country’s largest guerrilla group, the police began reorienting toward responsibilities more associated with beat cops: citizen coexistence, community dispute resolution, and crime and violence prevention. But the Duque administration’s reluctance to implement the peace accord, a resurgence of violence in the countryside and the promotion of generals with questionable human rights records meant a return to the security sector’s war footing.