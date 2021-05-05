Now ask a constitutional theorist: What is a judiciary supposed to do? This particular body can decide whether Facebook’s rules were properly enforced. What it says goes regarding, say, an opposition group disciplined for criticizing a repressive regime. Or a white supremacist let off for spewing racist invective. Or a former president exiled for an undetermined period of time for inciting armed insurrection. Yet the board can’t decide anything about the integrity of the laws themselves, or those mysterious algorithms that undergird the whole game; instead, it may only advise.