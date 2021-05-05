Seeking Replacement for House Republican Conference Chair

Word is out that House GOP Leaders are looking to push Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference Chair – their most senior woman in GOP leadership – for a litany of very Republican reasons: she won’t lie, she isn’t humble enough, she’s like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more.

So what exactly are House GOP Leaders looking for in a #3? … they want a woman who isn’t a “threat” to them.