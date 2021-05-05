My father was due for his second vaccine the week he got covid. My grief is compounded by horror because my government sent vaccines abroad before providing supplies for our own people. It spectacularly underestimated the second wave that it did not even ask for sufficient doses to be produced by Indian manufacturers. For months, the government refused to give expedited approvals to foreign-made vaccines. The states worst hit by the covid second wave were denied permission to start door-to-door inoculations. Now, the vaccine shortage is expected to last through July. The prime minister’s photograph is on the vaccine certificate that those lucky enough to receive a jab get. Is he ready to take moral responsibility for the vaccine catastrophe?