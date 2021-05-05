The obvious reason behind the reopening is political. The far-right League, a crucial ally of Draghi’s government, has been pushing to relax the restrictions, channeling the anger of restaurant owners and small-business owners who protested against lockdown and clashed with the police. Draghi, a quintessential technocrat, made a point of not forming a technocratic government, but a political one. That left him siding with the populist party led by Matteo Salvini, while the other two major forces supporting the government in Parliament — Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party — are lost in their own internal squabbles. Draghi is now entangled in old-school political maneuvering and is being pushed around by agitated allies and local leaders. “Something is wrong,” wrote Gianni Del Vecchio in a scathing op-ed in HuffPost Italy criticizing Draghi’s indecisiveness.