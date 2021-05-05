The Brandenburg standard also allows most political speech, even those statements with arguably violent connotations or undemocratic implications, to remain undisturbed. That, too, is appropriate for a free and democratic country. Political speech is often designed to incite the passions. Franklin D. Roosevelt, for example, regularly used martial imagery in his 1932 campaign, referring to “battles” and “crusades.” He even ended his convention acceptance speech with: “This is more than a political campaign; it is a call to arms.” This was not merely an idle statement. His first inaugural address ominously stated that if Congress would not act as he asked to combat the Great Depression, he would request “broad Executive power to wage a war against the emergency, as great as the power that would be given to me if we were in fact invaded by a foreign foe.” Reasonable people could think these were not so veiled threats against constitutional democracy, but had social media existed then, the Brandenburg standard would allow them to remain undisturbed.