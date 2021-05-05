Never could I have imagined, then, just a week after winning an Oscar for sharing a story born of my trauma, that another director, Cynthia Kao, would suggest that my film had been copied from hers. Her evidence was the involvement of NowThis, a digital news outlet that provided marketing services to our film and who also amplified her work on social media. This claim is baseless. NowThis did not join our project until after filming was complete and had no creative influence on the project. More than that, it is absurd that Kao would accuse me of stealing her story when my film is based on my own trauma.