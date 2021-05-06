This reform is Murkowski’s secret weapon. She is certain to end up in the top four of an open Alaskan primary, so she will make it to the general election ballot. Then, even if she’s not the first choice of die-hard Alaskan Republicans who prefer a more pro-Trump candidate, she is likely to get a large number of “second choice” votes. She could still lose, of course — but she’s far less vulnerable after Ballot Measure 2 than she was before it.