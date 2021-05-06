We need another generation of children to eventually grow up to become workers, keep the economy productive and contribute the taxes that fund Social Security, Medicare and other services for our aging, nonworking population. Other countries whose demographic time bombs have already detonated, such as Japan, have demonstrated how challenging it is to have a swelling number of retirees dependent on a shrinking number of workers. If the size of the U.S. workforce stagnates or declines, economic growth and living standards are likely to languish.