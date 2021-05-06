Nicaragua and Honduras have been cause for concern for some time now. Meanwhile, Colombia is a powder keg. The government’s ruthless response to massive dissent against a proposed tax hike has left at least 20 people dead and more than 800 injured. During the protests, local nongovernmental organizations documented more than 1,000 instances of police brutality, including examples of guns being fired into the crowd. President Iván Duque has backtracked on the proposed tax reforms, but the country remains on edge.