For business owners, this disparity poses a real problem. As the economy rebounds, we need to hire and attract talent. To do so, we will need leaders on site. Consider the son of a friend of mine, a young investment banker who was courted by two firms last fall. One said that its employees wouldn’t be back in their offices for at least a year; the other said that theirs would be back as soon as it felt safe. He picked the latter. He didn’t want to spend another year working remotely. Most importantly, he wanted to be around a brain trust of more senior people whom he could learn from and connect with. How will we persuade new employees to come aboard, and, more importantly, stay, if they don’t have leaders they can build solid in-person relationships with?