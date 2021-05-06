Both Obama-Trump and Romney-Clinton voters are significantly more moderate than the type of Republican who dominates safe GOP seats. A 2017 analysis found that these voters were closer to Democrats than Romney-Trump voters on questions such as economic inequality and government intervention in the economy. Romney voters who voted for a third-party candidate in 2016 were also to the economic left of GOP partisans. A 2021 EPPC-YouGov survey that I helped design found that 50 percent of the Trump voters who backed Trump in 2020 said they were moderate or liberal. Fifty-eight percent said they were working class or poor, compared with only 37 percent of Romney-Trump voters, and they were nearly twice as likely to say they were atheist, agnostic or religiously unaffiliated. Stefanik presumably understands these crucial distinctions and could help bring these voters’ views into Republican councils, where they are often excluded.