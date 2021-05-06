As the BJP government employs similar strategies to censor and intimidate voices critical of its mishandling of the covid-19 crisis on social media, India is seeing an unprecedented surge in covid-19 cases and deaths. At the same time, the state of Uttar Pradesh threatened action against hospitals and individuals that put up notices about the lack of oxygen, hospital beds and essential medicines, and filed criminal cases against people asking for medical help, even as the central government declined help from the United Nations.