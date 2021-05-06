At earlier stages in the pandemic, I know I felt a reflexive surge of anger when I passed someone on the street who wasn’t wearing a mask, or who was slow to cover up. Now, as a healthy and fully vaccinated 36-year-old, I’m one of those people venturing outside for walks without a face-covering. I hope my neighbors assume that I’m following CDC rules, not flouting them. And even if they don’t fully trust me, I try to have confidence they’re able to trust the science behind the vaccinations they may have received or the masks they’re still choosing to wear.