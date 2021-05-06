“We have a great recruiting team in place, and I think you’d be surprised. When you talk to people around the country, particularly people who are thinking about running for office and have got a lot of ability and talent, they’re angry about what these Republicans are doing,” Hoyer told me. “They’re angry about the divisions that Trump sowed in America and the insurrectionists that assaulted our democracy, and they’re angry about the people who continue to lie about whether or not there was a fair election and whether or not Joe Biden was really elected president. Of course, he was.”