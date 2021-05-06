Democrats will also be hit with a double-whammy in 2022: While the once-a-decade census did not redistribute as many House seats to Republican strongholds as many of them feared, GOP legislatures across the country are redrawing the lines in ways that will turn what are now swing districts into redder ones, and in some instances throw Democratic incumbents into primary battles against each other.
So it is not at all surprising that moderate House Democrats who are in Republicans’ crosshairs are considering other options. Nearly a half-dozen — including Cheri Bustos, whose Illinois district voted for Trump last year, and Filemon Vela, who represents a swath of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas where the former president also made gains — have decided not to run again.
“House Democrats are sprinting to the exits because they know their chances of retaining the majority grow dimmer by the day,” says National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer (Minn.), whose organization has been nudging things along with negative ads against Democrats thought to be on the fence about retiring.
Other Democrats — including breakout stars of recent election cycles — are eyeing opportunities to move up. Among them: Rep. Conor Lamb (Penn.), who is seriously considering making a bid for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, and Rep. Cindy Axne (Iowa), who is weighing whether to run for governor or Senate.
The same is true for Florida Rep. Val Demings, who was on President Biden’s shortlist for vice president last year; at a February appearance on Washington Post Live, Demings said she is “keeping the door open” to running for either governor or the Senate. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) announced Tuesday that he is running for governor — a post he held from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican.
All of this is beginning to look reminiscent of the party’s disastrous 2018 midterms where nearly 50 Republicans decided not to run for re-election. “The cycle was tough enough anyway. It’s getting tougher,” says Matt Bennett of the centrist Democratic organization Third Way. “These retirements are the added kick, and it’s scary.”
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) insists things are not as dire as they seem — in part, because the Republicans in the House have become so radical and so detached from reality. This is a party that is about to throw Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) out of its leadership for having committed the unpardonable sin of telling the truth that the 2020 presidential election was decided on the up-and-up.
“We have a great recruiting team in place, and I think you’d be surprised. When you talk to people around the country, particularly people who are thinking about running for office and have got a lot of ability and talent, they’re angry about what these Republicans are doing,” Hoyer told me. “They’re angry about the divisions that Trump sowed in America and the insurrectionists that assaulted our democracy, and they’re angry about the people who continue to lie about whether or not there was a fair election and whether or not Joe Biden was really elected president. Of course, he was.”
Democrats’ governing performance in the months to come will also matter. Specifically, voters will be weighing how well they have grappled with the covid-19 pandemic and its accompanying economic problems.
Hoyer and others note that the only two times since the Civil War in which a president’s party actually picked up congressional seats in a first-term off-year election were in the Depression-era battle of 1934 and in 2002, in the wake of 9/11.
Both were eras of national trauma when voters were reluctant to change course from a president and a party they had grown to trust, and put power in the hands of one that, as columnist Rodney Dutcher wrote in November 1934, “didn’t offer anything but unpleasant memories and nonconstructive criticism.” Things do indeed seem to be going in the Republicans’ direction. The question is whether they themselves become their biggest obstacle.
