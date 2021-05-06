But we should consider whether this was a good or a bad exercise of Facebook’s rights, and whether Facebook’s Oversight Board was correct on Wednesday to uphold Trump’s suspension.
I wish I were surer that the answer is yes. In the short term, I’m sure it will be restful for those who were appalled and exhausted by Trump’s endless social media outrages. This might even make it impossible for him to reassemble his 2016 coalition, which could make for a more normal politics in the next few years. But what about the longer term?
Trump’s professional-class enemies probably have the power to send him into electronic Coventry, out of sight and out of mind. But they can’t banish his supporters or the very real divides in American politics that Trump exacerbated. What happens to those divides if Trump is anathematized by the mainstream but still lingers just outside it, forgotten by many but not actually gone?
To be clear, I’m not in any way sympathetic to Trump. I opposed Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries and general election. I opposed him through four long years of his presidency. If he runs again, I’ll oppose him again, even more fervently. If I could be sure that de-platforming would help restore the democratic norms he eroded, and mend the political divisions he so assiduously widened, I’d endorse a permanent ban with a light heart.
Nor am I worried that Facebook’s suspension of Trump — or the Oversight Board’s ruling that unexpectedly punts back to the company an ultimate call on the ban’s permanence — erodes free speech. There are limits to every good, even one as important as viewpoint diversity.
Facebook doesn’t have to live stream pornography to make the platform more welcoming to pornography-loving users or ensure that pornographer viewpoints are fairly represented. Nor was the company somehow required to help the outgoing president of the United States spread false allegations that the election was stolen from him. And we all saw the danger of the latter on Jan. 6.
Yet, I‘m sympathetic to the worries and anger of conservatives, some of whom aren’t even particularly fond of Trump. Some, at least, might be comfortable with Facebook’s decision to suspend Trump if they weren’t worried about the effect that such exile could have on their proverbial uncle, who sincerely believes that the election was stolen but doesn’t let that belief actively interfere with his duties as a soccer dad, volunteer firefighter, church alderman and generally decent guy.
Cato senior fellow Julian Sanchez makes a persuasive case that Facebook can and should ban Trump for spreading election-integrity falsehoods while leaving the Uncle Garys of the world alone. But conservatives assume the bans would be implemented by the same staffers who have recently been steering corporate America to the left on a range of issues. They’d rather not endorse any precedent that could lead to social media de-platforming millions of Trump voters.
Moreover, as Sanchez notes, the Oversight Board decision makes it less likely that Facebook itself will be able to draw such fine distinctions. While upholding the ban, the board reprimanded Facebook for indefinitely suspending Trump’s account rather than assessing a fixed penalty — permanent or temporary — based on clearly stated and broadly applicable policies and principles. The board presumably felt this would make its 20 members seem more independent, and scrupulously neutral. But if you’re worried about Uncle Gary, it would have been better to simply recognize that a case involving a president of the United States was necessarily sui generis.
I, for one, do worry about the Uncle Garys. You should, too, even if you are skeptical that anyone who voted for Trump is in fact an all-around decent guy.
We are already a nation divided over even the most basic facts. If Big Tech sends Trump into permanent exile, and his base follows him, we could be permanently severed into two non-overlapping informational universes — unable to talk to each other, only about each other, and always in the worst possible terms.
So while I’m glad that Trump can’t use Facebook to whip up the most extreme elements of his following, I worry the price is too high: that keeping him off social media deepens dangerous divides that need to be narrowed, and worsens a bilateral epistemic closure that desperately needs opening. Facebook is within its rights and Trump surely earned his ouster, and maybe it all works out for the best. But I’m far from sure it will.
