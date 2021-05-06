Moreover, as Sanchez notes, the Oversight Board decision makes it less likely that Facebook itself will be able to draw such fine distinctions. While upholding the ban, the board reprimanded Facebook for indefinitely suspending Trump’s account rather than assessing a fixed penalty — permanent or temporary — based on clearly stated and broadly applicable policies and principles. The board presumably felt this would make its 20 members seem more independent, and scrupulously neutral. But if you’re worried about Uncle Gary, it would have been better to simply recognize that a case involving a president of the United States was necessarily sui generis.