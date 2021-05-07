But reversing the trajectory of maternal mortality requires action on a global scale, and covid-19 is at the top of the agenda at next month’s Group of Seven summit. Vaccines are vitally important, but so are the lives of vulnerable women and children. G-7 leaders should collaborate on immediate strategies to restore prenatal and postnatal care, safeguard access to contraception and alleviate the global midwife shortage. The Biden administration can further cement U.S. leadership by gaining commitments from G-7 nations to take part in a global convening in 2022, the 10th anniversary of the Acting on the Call Summit, which set out country-specific plans that have helped reduce maternal and child deaths in 24 countries.