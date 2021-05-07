The signs of looming inflation are all around us. Copper futures are now at a record high, joining many other industrial metals such as steel and aluminum that have also seen prices spike in recent months. These price hikes will soon drive up the cost of items that use these materials. Lumber prices are at record highs, too, a development that will push up home prices. House prices have already been skyrocketing, up by an annual 17.2 percent in March and likely to go up further as fewer people are putting their houses on the market. The historically volatile food and energy sectors are also on the price upswing, with oil prices already at or above their pre-pandemic levels and food prices likely to keep rising.