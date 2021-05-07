At least 20 states have some form of constitutional carry laws, but even before passing this bill, Texas ranked 33rd in the nation in the annual gun law scorecard produced by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. More than 3,100 Texans are killed each year by gun violence, a statistic that has been on the rise since 1999. According to the Center for American Progress, 687 Texas women were shot and killed by a domestic partner between 2007 and 2016. And since 2015, some 200 Texas children have accidentally shot someone with an unsecured firearm — almost half of them fatally.