The real difference between Cheney and McCarthy? McCarthy has backtracked on his criticism of Trump, while Cheney refuses to do so. After the riots, McCarthy declared that Trump “should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding,” but now he says the opposite, telling Fox News Sunday that Trump told him on the phone during the riot that he would “put something out to make sure to stop this. And that’s what he did, he put a video out later.” Yes, several hours later — and telling the rioters that he loved them and that they were “very special.” He did not condemn the riots until the next day. Cheney’s crime is that she won’t follow McCarthy’s lead and try to whitewash what happened on Jan. 6.