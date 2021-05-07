At the college, she had amazing chemistry teachers who made it fun for her to learn, and taught her important lab practices that have served her well. She finished at the community college with honors and got into her first-choice university. After earning her bachelor’s, again with honors, she went to England to study for a master’s degree. That finished, she ended up at Oxford University for her PhD, financed completely by a European Union scholarship. She’s now a professor teaching in her field of study. All thanks to our local community college, which she always lists on her CV.