I have three children of my own now, all grown up, and though they love ritual, we never, as a family, evolved any particular Mother’s Day routine. No one ever proposed bringing me breakfast in bed, and since I wasn’t the kind of mother who did all (or even most) of the cooking, there was no song-and-dance about how it would be a treat if someone else did it. I got my share of school arts and crafts projects, and to tell the truth, I treasured them.