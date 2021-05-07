But if you learn the signs of his willingness to compromise like I did, you start to see them everywhere. Mitch will say no to the Biden agenda with his mouth and his eyes and his written statements — but his tie says maybe! Sure, he said he was “one hundred percent focused” on standing up to the current administration, but if you rearrange the letters in those words, you can spell “Sedocuf trencep neo dredhun!” which means “I’m eager to do bipartisan compromise!” in Klingon. Sometimes when he is asked whether he is open to working with Biden on any issues, his left eyelid flickers, just slightly!