God forbid we need a war to learn the importance of this hot spot. Our best hope to prevent that dreaded outcome is to build a solid international front in favor of an open sea. The mechanism exists: After decades of argument, the Senate must wake up to a changed reality and ratify U.S. membership in the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea. Two generations of conservative senators have objected to the treaty as an over-broad limitation on U.S. sovereignty. That was fine when the U.S. Navy was the only game in town. But China is building a navy capable of competing with the U.S. fleet, which means the time has come for the United States to secure as many partners and allies as possible.