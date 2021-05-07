There are numerous examples, but look no further than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). The Republican congresswoman stands for the rule of law and the basic principles at the heart of the democratic process. In her, they do not see a Republican. She is the inverse of Trump, and a threat to all they hold dear in him. His boorishness, bigotry, narcissism are not problems. He is theirs. They are his. Together they are joint owners of a changed Republican Party that is incompatible with democracy.