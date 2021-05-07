It’s not until Walker takes the super-soldier formula himself that he is able to go toe-to-toe with his enemies or perform the feats of fantastic strength needed to save civilians under threat from the Flag Smashers. Simply being granted authority by America is not enough to give him actual power: He needs to transcend his mere humanity and become something great himself. Walker’s biggest misstep is using Cap’s shield to kill a Flag Smasher, and even then it’s really only one of PR: We’ve seen his predecessor kill terrorists and his successor kill terrorists. The only issue here is that Walker’s killing was captured on cellphone video, creating a headache for the United States.