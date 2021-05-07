I’m sick and tired of corporate America not paying their fair share. Their taxes used to be 36 percent. We all thought that was too high, even in our administration. And we wanted to reduce it to 28 percent, make it more competitive. Some thought 24. But it got reduced to 21 percent. Do you know what the result is? Of the largest corporations in America, 50 don’t pay a penny in tax. Made $40 billion, don’t pay a penny in tax.

If you’re a construction worker and your wife’s a school teacher, you’re paying at a higher tax rate than corporate America’s paying, not a joke. Not a joke. I don’t want to punish them.