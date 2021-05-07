Democrats have become keenly aware of the slippage in women’s workforce participation during the pandemic, and correcting it is one of the imperatives behind the child-care and pre-K provisions in the American Families Plan. But while the push to return to 2019 levels of workplace gender parity is positive in theory, what if our pre-pandemic workplace wasn’t the right ideal? Yes, all women who want to work ought to be able to find affordable and reliable child care that enables them to do so. But forcing the choice to go to work on them rather than letting them use a government subsidy to be able to stay home with their children really would be social engineering.