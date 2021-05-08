On a societal level, it is no better and maybe worse. Mothers still tend to take on more than their share of child care, housework and the “mental load” of keeping track of parenting tasks (appointment-making, carpooling, present-buying, camp-registering). Women are still far more likely than men to be parenting full-time. Even when both parents work, when someone has to take care of the kids — such as during a pandemic — women are far more likely to put aside their jobs and their careers.