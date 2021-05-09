Despite head-snapping progress in 100 days, the media seem determined to reach immediate, emphatic judgments. Pausing J&J is a calamity! Now vaccine hesitancy will go through the roof! Oh, actually, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, “The share of adults who say they’ve gotten at least one dose of a vaccine or intend to do so as soon as possible inched up from 61% in March to 64% in April.” What’s more: “Among Republicans, a group that has been slower to embrace the vaccine, over half now say they’ve gotten at least one dose or will do so as soon as they can. The share of Republicans who say they will ‘definitely not’ get vaccinated decreased from 29% in March to 20%.” Even red-state Americans are coming around. Maybe holdouts will be persuaded through deployment of media information, community leaders’ reassurance, observation of the more than 110 million fully vaccinated Americans and increased accessibility.