It’s an existential crisis for the party to cynically throw out somebody for stating the truth and then say, ‘OK, let’s go find a woman who makes Donald Trump happy.’ You know, really? That’s our standard now?” Woe to the woman who’s going to be the handmaiden to what is basically a male assault on [Cheney], and has been from the start.

Any woman who would take that position under these circumstances, it’s not going to do well for them or for the party. Because . . . your role is: smile and read the talking points. Then we like you. Then it’s OK to be a woman who smiles and reads the talking points. That’s not where you want to be. That’s not equal.