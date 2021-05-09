But Republicans and conservatives are using the sentiment of the old opt-out movement to attack President Biden and the help he wants to offer American parents. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wants to offer a tax credit to parents, one they would receive whether one stayed home or not. Democratic plans, he sniffed, “try to make family life more affordable by pushing both parents into the full-time workforce while subsidizing commercial childcare.” J.D. Vance — venture capitalist, author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and possible Republican Senate candidate from Ohio — took to Twitter last month to accuse the Biden administration of waging “class war” — because, of course, only wealthy families want to shuck off their responsibilities send their children to day care. (This is also an old trope.) He followed it up with a co-written commentary in the Wall Street Journal. The sub-headline the paper put on it? “Young children are clearly happier and healthier when they spend the day at home with a parent.”