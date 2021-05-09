Johnson’s Conservatives have become less a British party than an English nationalist party. Britain’s meandering exit from the European Union was popular in England but not in Scotland, where 62 percent of voters rejected Brexit in the 2016 referendum. And while Wales supported Brexit in that referendum, it bucked the national tide last week as Welsh Labour outperformed expectations, successfully defending one contested seat after another, even in areas where the Tories had done well in 2019.