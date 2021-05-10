Scotland’s SNP and Welsh Labour fit this model perfectly. The SNP is social democratic in its economics and loudly backs Scottish independence. Welsh Labour also expresses support for the distinct Welsh nationality even as it rejects independence. By contrast, Paul Embery, a Labourite and author of the recent book “Despised: Why the Modern Left Loathes the Working Class,” told me that “Labour in England is hostile to any expression of English nationalism.” This bleeds over, according to Embery, into indulging the cultural proclivities of the metropolitan educated classes — which he lists as “LGBT rights, climate change, gender identity,” among others — at the expense of the cultural values of the working class.