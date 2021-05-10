Wallace: Do you still question whether or not Joe Biden won the election fair and square and got over 270 electoral votes fair and square?

Banks: Yes, Chris, I — I stand by my vote to object on January 6th. I stand by the Texas lawsuit because I have serious concerns about how the election in November was — was carried out. That’s why I wrote a bill that’s co-sponsored by nearly a hundred of my colleagues to strengthen voter identification laws at the federal level and support those measures nationwide. And it’s — it’s — it’s why I’m — I’m — I’m even more concerned about HR 1, the radical Democrat — their — their bill to nationalize and federalize elections, a very dangerous move forward. And — and that’s what we should be focused on.